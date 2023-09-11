 Anil Kapoor Expresses Excitement As He Jets Off To Toronto For TIFF
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnil Kapoor Expresses Excitement As He Jets Off To Toronto For TIFF

Anil Kapoor Expresses Excitement As He Jets Off To Toronto For TIFF

The actor's upcoming production Thank You For Coming will be screened at the prestigious festival

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
article-image

Actor Anil Kapoor is extremely excited to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as a producer.

Kapoor's film 'Thank You For Coming' is all set to be screened at the prestigious festival.

Elated to represent his film at TIFF 2023, Anil said, "You know, I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I traveled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog - from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between.

Read Also
'Already Missing Uday & Majnu': Fans Upset With Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar's Absence In Welcome To...
article-image

"The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was only because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul and sass, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it's showcase on such a hallowed platform!â? Anil will be accompanied by 'Thank You For Coming' stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Karan Boolani will also be present.

Read Also
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor & Others To Shoot Party Anthem Song Today
article-image

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, 'Thank You For Coming' is touted to be a chick flick. It will hit the theatres on October 6.

Read Also
Anil Kapoor Shares Unseen PIC Of Grandson Vayu Resting On Sonam Kapoor's Shoulder, Pens Emotional...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anil Kapoor Expresses Excitement As He Jets Off To Toronto For TIFF

Anil Kapoor Expresses Excitement As He Jets Off To Toronto For TIFF

Akshay Kumar Rejoices Over Jawan's Success, Calls SRK 'Jawan Pathaan'

Akshay Kumar Rejoices Over Jawan's Success, Calls SRK 'Jawan Pathaan'

Saroj Khan's Biopic Will Be An 'Ode' To Her Contribution To Dance, Hansal Mehta To Direct

Saroj Khan's Biopic Will Be An 'Ode' To Her Contribution To Dance, Hansal Mehta To Direct

AR Rahman Fan Shares Horrific Experience After Attending Chennai Concert: 'Couldn't Even Jostle Our...

AR Rahman Fan Shares Horrific Experience After Attending Chennai Concert: 'Couldn't Even Jostle Our...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Having A 'Traumatic Time' Over Trolling On Son Taimur's Name

Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Having A 'Traumatic Time' Over Trolling On Son Taimur's Name