Anil Kapoor Expresses Excitement As He Jets Off To Toronto For TIFF

Actor Anil Kapoor is extremely excited to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as a producer.

Kapoor's film 'Thank You For Coming' is all set to be screened at the prestigious festival.

Elated to represent his film at TIFF 2023, Anil said, "You know, I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I traveled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog - from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between.

"The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was only because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul and sass, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it's showcase on such a hallowed platform!â? Anil will be accompanied by 'Thank You For Coming' stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Karan Boolani will also be present.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, 'Thank You For Coming' is touted to be a chick flick. It will hit the theatres on October 6.

