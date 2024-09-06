Ananya Panday's Rumoured Boyfriend Walker Blanco Pens Cutesy Note For Her After Call Me Bae Release

Ananya Panday's much-hyped web show, Call Me Bae, has finally released on OTT, and soon after, her rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco decided to pen a cute note for the actress. Ananya and Blanco made headlines after the two were spotted getting cosy at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this year.

Blanco, who otherwise maintains a low profile, took to his Instagram stories to share the poster of Call Me Bae, and did not shy away from writing, "Heyy Baeee @ananyapanday".

Fans wondered if the rumoured lovebirds were ready to make their Insta-relationship official, given that they had kept it lowkey so far.

Ananya is yet to react to Blanco's special post for her.

Ananya and Blanco were first spotted together at the Ambani wedding, which was held in July this year. The two were seen dancing their hearts out in Anant's baaraat, and the actress also indulged in some PDA with Blanco.

They reportedly met during the pre-wedding party of Anant and Radhika onboard a French cruise in May this year, months after Ananya's breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Call Me Bae, which is now streaming on Prime Video, has opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. The show traces the journey of Bella, aka Bae, from being an uber-rich heiress in Delhi to a hustler in Mumbai, and how she comes on her own without the support of her rich background.

The show also stars Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, and others in key roles.