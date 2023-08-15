Ananya Panday Gushes Over Alia Bhatt's 'Adorable' Daughter Raha: 'Don't Want To Steal Her But...'

With the buzz around her upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2', Ananya Panday has taken a moment to express her admiration for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor.

In a recent interview with a reputed media outlet, Ananya couldn't contain her excitement while discussing the charming presence of the celebrity couple's little one.

ANANYA IN LOVE WITH LITTLE ALIA

Ananya showered praise on Raha, saying, "She (Alia Bhatt) has a beautiful daughter, Raha, who is just so adorable; obviously I don't want to steal her, but I just cannot get over how adorable she is," revealing the heartwarming connection she feels with the young one.

Raha Kapoor entered the world on November 6, 2022, a few months after her parents' wedding in April. Celebrities across the industry, including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Anushka Ranjan, and Athiya Shetty, expressed their love and best wishes for the new parents and their precious bundle of joy when her name was revealed.

Amid the curiosity about Raha's appearance, the question of whether she looks more like her father, Ranbir Kapoor, or her mother, Alia Bhatt, has intrigued fans. Initial reports suggested Raha bore a resemblance to her father, but as she grows older, her features appear to be taking after her mother.

A source quoted another news portal in June 2023 revealing that Raha has evolved into a 'mini Alia' in the eyes of the family.

"The moment you see Raha, you will instantly get reminded of the little Alia Bhatt, who was an absolutely admirable kid," the source disclosed.

The Kapoor and Bhatt families, thrilled by Raha's presence, engage in discussions about her resemblances daily. The consensus seems to be that Raha is a true carbon copy of her mother, Alia.

The source further explained, "Until one year, the kids’ faces keep changing, and for now, Alia’s little one looks exactly like her mom. The actress was an adorable kid and if you ever get to see Raha now, you won’t stop drawing comparisons with her mom. It’s like you are seeing a little Alia.”

ANANYA-ALIA’S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Talking about their work front, Alia is basking the success of her recent releases ‘Heart of Stone’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday is all set to entertain with ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has a series titled ‘Call Me Bae’ lined up for the release.