 Anand Mahindra Collaborates With Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur Team To Pay Tribute To Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
Anand Mahindra tweeted about his meeting with Manekshaw in the late 1990s when the legendary military leader expressed the need for better SUVs for the Indian Armed Forces

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra collaborated with Vicky Kaushal and Team Sam Bahadur to pay tribute to Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw.

He tweeted about his meeting with Manekshaw in the late 1990s when the legendary military leader expressed the need for better SUVs for the Indian Armed Forces. Mahindra said that he wished Manekshaw were still alive so that he could personally take him for a drive in the Scorpio-N.

"Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw. Sam बहादुर। India’s greatest soldier. I had the privilege of meeting him a couple of times in the late nineties and he told me about the need to build better & better SUVs for the Armed Forces. How I wish he were alive so I could personally take him for a drive in the Scorpio-N," he tweeted.

article-image

Vicky, who plays the role of the legendary leader, was recently seen driving the Mahindra Scorpio-N while meeting the 6th battalion of the Sikh regiment as they celebrated the life of the great man - Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Bahadur is set to hit the silver screens on December 1 and it will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated Animal at the box office. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife, Siloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi.

Neeraj Kabi will be seen essaying the role of Jawaharlal Nehru and Edward Sonnenblick is set to play the role of Lord Mountbatten. The role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be essayed by Govind Namdev and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will play Yahya Khan.

article-image

