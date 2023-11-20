Tata, Godrej, And Other Parsi-Led Companies To Organise Special Screening Of Sam Bahadur For Employees |

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's highly anticipated film, Sam Bahadur led by Vicky Kaushal, narrates the remarkable journey of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army. The movie captures the essence of Sam Bahadur's legacy and how it continues to influence many.

As Sam Manekshaw belonged to the Parsi community, in a heartfelt tribute - major companies with Parsi leadership, including Tata Group, Poonawallas Group of Industries, Godrej Group, and Shapoorji Pallonji Group, will be organising special screenings of the film for their employees to honor Sam Manekshaw's legacy.

Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi.

The film's trailer shows Vicky in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister.

During the trailer launch, Vicky said, "I am grateful to filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for casting me in this part. When she first mentioned the script to me while we were filming 'Raazi,' I searched for him and checked how he looked because I had heard a lot about him from my mother and father but had never seen how Sam Manekshaw looked. I thought he was so handsome when I first saw him that I believed I'd never get this role, therefore I'm grateful to Meghna for giving me this opportunity."

He added, "This is the toughest role I have played till now. Not just how he talks and how he walks but because of the kind of man he was a lot of effort was needed. And I must say, how I looked in the film, it's truly a team effort and massive research work done by Meghna."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal.

