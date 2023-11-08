Glimpses From Sam Bahadur's Trailer Launch In New Delhi: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
The trailer launch of Sam Bahadur in New Delhi was an occasion to remember for the cast and crew
Instagram: Vicky Kaushal
The event was graced by actors Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, director Meghna Gulzar and producer Ronnie Screwvala
The launch was held at the Sam Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi
Vicky poses in front of a portrait of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, on whose life and achievements, the film is based on
The trailer was launched in the presence of Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande
Manekshaw’s daughter Maja Daruwala and her husband Dhun Daruwala also graced the occasion
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Sam Bahadur releases in cinemas on December 1, 2023
