Glimpses From Sam Bahadur's Trailer Launch In New Delhi: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023

The trailer launch of Sam Bahadur in New Delhi was an occasion to remember for the cast and crew

Instagram: Vicky Kaushal

The event was graced by actors Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, director Meghna Gulzar and producer Ronnie Screwvala

The launch was held at the Sam Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi

Vicky poses in front of a portrait of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, on whose life and achievements, the film is based on

The trailer was launched in the presence of Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande

Manekshaw’s daughter Maja Daruwala and her husband Dhun Daruwala also graced the occasion

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Sam Bahadur releases in cinemas on December 1, 2023

