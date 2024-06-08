Amitabh Bachchan To Play God In Gujarati Film Fakt Mahilao Maate's Sequel

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming sequel 'Fakt Purusho Maate.' The Gujarati film is a sequel to the 2022 film 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', which was directed by Jay Bodas and produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah.

'Fakt Purusho Maate' is a family drama that focuses on gender equality and conflicts between two generations. Big B will play the role of a God in the sequel.

Film producer Anand Pandit shared pictures with Big B on his Instagram handle.

While talking about the film, Pandit said in a statement, "We shot with Mr Bachchan on June 6 and everyone on the set was awestruck by his energy, dedication, legendary professionalism and his larger-than-life presence." The ace producer shared that Big B is an important part of the film.

"He was a very special part of 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' as well and to be honest, it is hard for me to imagine a project without him. Anyone who has worked with him once wants to work with him again and again," he added.

Producer Vaishal Shah also spoke about the role of Amitabh Bachchan and shared, "Mr Bachchan plays a very interesting role in this sequel to 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' and is in a way central to the way the story unfolds. His enduring stardom is a phenomenon that cannot be put in words and this film will once again show why he continues to be a legend." 'Fakt Purusho Maate' is produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah and is written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also features Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala. 'Fakt Purusho Maate' is expected to be released around Janmashtami, 2024.