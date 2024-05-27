'Felt Bad For Her': Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To SRH Owner Kavya Maran Breaking Down In Tears Post IPL Loss

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note for Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran after her team's disappointing loss at Indian Premiere League final at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the trophy after a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final.

Taking to his official blog on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan reacted to their victory and wrote, "The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches."

He also said he felt bad for Kavya. "But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady, .. the owner of SRH, in the stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion .. I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear," Big B wrote.

He concluded by mentioning, "To all that fail .. do not give up .. for .. tomorrow is another day."

Kavya broke down into tears after the match. In a video that has surfaced on social media, she was seen visibly upset due to the Orange Army's poor performance.

Meanwhile, post the match, Shah Rukh was seen celebrating KKR's victory with the team and his family members. Several photos and videos have gone viral in which the actor is seen hugging his wife Gauri Khan and planting a kiss on her forehead. The actor also hugged his daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan.