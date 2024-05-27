Tusshar Kapoor Ditches Car, Travels In Local Train To Beat 'Ghastly' Mumbai Traffic (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor ditched his car and travelled via local train to beat Mumbai traffic. Tusshar was returning home after the shoot of one of his projects in Naigaon. The actor wore a mask to hide his face from locals and removed it only to pose for a selfie.

Taking to his official social media accounts recently, Tusshar shared a video in which he is seen inside the first class compartment of a Virar-Churchgate local train. He briefly removed his face mask to record a selfie video.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Agar Virar churchgate wali railway ki 1st class seat li hai toh ek selfie video toh banta hai! When there’s a will there’s a way to beat the ghastly traffic back from the shootlife on the outskirts of Mumbai #naigaonvasai #hellishjamm."

#aboutlastnight Agar Virar churchgate wali railway ki 1st class seat li hai toh ek selfie video toh banta hai! When there’s a will there’s a way to beat the ghastly traffic back from the shootlife on the outskirts of Mumbai #naigaonvasai #hellishjamm pic.twitter.com/6Zk3V6sISV — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) May 26, 2024

Read Also VIDEO: Tusshar Kapoor Gets Mobbed As Fans Surround Him For Selfies Outside Restaurant In Mumbai

The actor often shares pictures and videos on social media to update his followers about his personal as well as professional life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Maarrich in 2022 alongside Anita Hassanandani, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, and Seerat Kapoor, among others.

Recently, Tusshar announced a new film with Shreyas Talpade titled Kapkapiii. The movie is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, who is best known for films such as Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money. It has been written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

The film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment.

Kapkapiii is touted to be a laughter riot with a touch of spooky horror as the title suggests.