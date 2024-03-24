VIDEO: Tusshar Kapoor Gets Mobbed As Fans Surround Him For Selfies Outside Restaurant In Mumbai

Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in Maarrich in 2022 alongside Anita Hassanandani, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, and Seerat Kapoor, among others. On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the actor was seen at a restaurant in Mumbai, during which he was mobbed by his fans.

In the video, Tusshar was seen stepping out of Kitchen Garden by Suzette in Colaba, Mumbai. Dressed in a pink t-shirt, the actor’s visit created excitement among his fans audiences, and they were seen trying to click pictures with him.

Check it out:

Recently, the actor announced a new film with Shreyas Talpade titled Kapkapiii. The movie is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, who is best known for films such as Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money. While Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi have written the script.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kapoor wrote, "#Kapkapiii - A combination of Horror and Comedy you have never seen before! Laugh! Shiver! Laugh! Shiver!Repeat! when you say #aatmajidarshandona."

Take a look at the poster:

The film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kapkapiii is touted to be a laughter riot with a touch of spooky horror as the title suggests.