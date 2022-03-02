Tusshar Kapoor spills the beans on Bollywood actors who were "allergic" to acting in South Indian film remakes!

Tusshar Kapoor is in a happy space both professionally and personally. He recently released a book and turned producer with Laxmii. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

Your father Jeetendra was known to do South remake films. You started production with Laxmii. Are you following his footsteps?

No, I am not following his footsteps. But thanks to dad, who started off doing remakes. I have no allergy in doing South remakes. I don’t do South remakes or any other remakes thinking that it’s a successful formula because remaking a film has its own challenges to deal with here.

Many actors did not wish to do South remakes earlier. What is your take on that?

I remember many actors had this allergy that they will not do a remake and not work with a South director either. But now, most of these actors are open to doing remake films. I liked dad’s normal films and remakes as well. Jyoti Bane Jwala, Himmatwala, Caravan and a few more. I am not biased; be it his remake or normal films, I liked them all.

Advertisement

Your future projects?

My film Maarrich is a thriller and murder mystery with Naseeruddin Shah, and many new, as well as known faces, comprise the cast. We are in the distribution process. Probably, this film will see its dawn on the OTT platform. Theatres, I don’t know if we will get a chance. The response also matters, so we are in the process of its release soon. Besides, there is a different horror-comedy, which is my genre (smiles).

Advertisement

Having written a book, Bachelor Dad: My Journey To Fatherhood And More, will you also try your hand at writing film scripts as well?

Do you mean since I have written Bachelor Dad by myself, my scriptwriting sense has become better? I think writing a full-fledged script single-handedly is challenging. However, writing a book on parenting is a joy ride. It feels productive and is therapeutic. Also, it has its own challenges. Initially, I used to write in the night and then it was day and night. As I started, it was a gradual progression.

What were your feelings when you picked up Laksshya in your arms for the first time?

When I picked up my child in my arms for the first time, it just felt great. It was a feeling of having god’s gift. I was joyous. My heart was filled with excitement. I asked the doctor everything about Laksshya. It was the same excitement like any other parents have. Being a single parent, I have to look after his well-being and also earn. Even couples have to share their work and home chores and look after their kids, while one looks after the child at home and the other is the bread earner.

Advertisement

We recently lost two legendary musical icons as well as many industry artists since the outbreak of Covid-19. What is your take on it?

I have grown up listening to Lataji’s (Mangeshkar) songs. I think everyone has grown up hearing her songs. I never met her, but she sang for most of my dad’s films. She has contributed hugely to every actor’s life till she kept singing. Bappi da (Lahiri) toh hamare padosi the. I met him during the promotions of the songs of The Dirty Picture. We have lost so many legends in these two years. Sarojji (Khan), Rishiji (Kapoor), Irfan... Ravi Tandon was my dad’s colleague. Every morning we get up with stress thinking, ‘Aaj subah koi buri news na mile’. We all pray and wish for their souls to rest in peace wherever they are.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST