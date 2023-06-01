Inside Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor threw an intimate bash for his son Laksshya Kapoor as he turned seven on June 1.
The birthday boy was seen striking a cool pose with his dad. While Tusshar opted for black casual t-shirt and grey trousers, Laksshya wore a Super Mario printed tee and red shorts.
Tusshar became a father to son Laksshya through in-vitro fertilisation procedure in 2016.
Also in attendance was Laksshya grandfather and veteran actor Jeetendra, who arrived with daughter Ektaa Kapoor’s son Ravie.
Ektaa was also seen attending the party and was seen smiling for the shutterbugs.
Kareena Kapoor’s eldest son Taimur also joined the bash. He arrived with his nanny.
Also present was actress Rani Mukerji, who stunned in an all-green avatar.
