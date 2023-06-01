Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: Best films by the greatest showman

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Raj Kapoor is known as the greatest showman in the history of Indian Cinema and entertainment
He passed away on June 2, 1988, at the age of 63 due to complications related to asthma
On his death anniversary, let's look back at some of his best movies:
Mera Naam Joker - Along with acting, Raj Kapoor also directed and produced it. The plot of the film focuses on a clown who must make his audience laugh at the cost of his own sorrows
Barsaat - The plot of this film follows two city dwellers- Pran and Gopal and how they fall in love with girls from a village while on a holiday
Awaara - In this film, Raj Kapoor's character joins a criminal gang to feed his mother. He also directed and produced the film
Shree 420 - . The film centers on Raj Kapoor, a poor but educated orphan who comes to Bombay with dreams of success. His character is influenced by Charlie Chaplin's 'little tramp'
Jagte Raho - This film centers on the trials of a poor villager (Raj Kapoor) who comes to a city in search of a better life
Teesri Kasam - The film revolves around how a naïve bullock-cart driver falls for a courtesan
