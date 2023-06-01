Inside Mahesh Babu's ₹28 crore luxurious house in Hyderabad: From indoor swimming pool to lounge

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu lives with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad
The actor often shares photos and videos, giving a glimpse of his luxurious palatial house
Mahesh Babu's house has a rustic outdoor lounge with wooden furniture
They often spend time with each other and their pets in the lounge
Mahesh Babu’s residence has an indoor swimming pool
The kids rooms are designed to create a perfect atmosphere for studying and playing
One of the walls in Mahesh Babu's house features several family photos
They also have a beautiful puja room to offer prayers
The wooden panels on the wall along with wooden flooring accentuate the beauty of the space
They also have a spacious dining area near the living room
Reportedly, the cost of Mahesh Babu's lavish house in nearly Rs 28 crore
