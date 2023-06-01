Inside Mahesh Babu's ₹28 crore luxurious house in Hyderabad: From indoor swimming pool to lounge

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu lives with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad

The actor often shares photos and videos, giving a glimpse of his luxurious palatial house

Mahesh Babu's house has a rustic outdoor lounge with wooden furniture

They often spend time with each other and their pets in the lounge

Mahesh Babu’s residence has an indoor swimming pool

The kids rooms are designed to create a perfect atmosphere for studying and playing

One of the walls in Mahesh Babu's house features several family photos

They also have a beautiful puja room to offer prayers

The wooden panels on the wall along with wooden flooring accentuate the beauty of the space

They also have a spacious dining area near the living room

Reportedly, the cost of Mahesh Babu's lavish house in nearly Rs 28 crore

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Ram Charan's ₹38 crore luxurious Hyderabad home: From gym to special puja room
Find out More