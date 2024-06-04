 ‘Who The F**K Asked You To Come?: Amitabh Bachchan Was Thrown Out Of Studios, Producers Called Him 'Constipated Actor'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Who The F**K Asked You To Come?: Amitabh Bachchan Was Thrown Out Of Studios, Producers Called Him 'Constipated Actor'

‘Who The F**K Asked You To Come?: Amitabh Bachchan Was Thrown Out Of Studios, Producers Called Him 'Constipated Actor'

Shekhar Suman made his acting debut in the film Utsav, which was produced by Shashi Kapoor.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

Shekhar Suman, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently revealed that producers called Bachchan a 'constipated actor.'

Suman recalled listening to one of Bachchan's interviews, where the actor said that his 13–15 films flopped during the start of his career.

"I know it for a fact because Shashi Kapoor told me. He said that there were producers who couldn’t work without him later, but they were the ones who were saying, ‘Oh my God, this-constipated-looking actor has come again looking for work. Throw him out of the set; who allowed him inside?’" Suman added.

Read Also
Shekhar Suman Defends Sharmin Seghal's Expressionless Acting In Heeramandi: 'Criticism Can Destroy...
article-image
Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin's Vision: 'How In Hell Did He Conceive...
article-image

Further, Suman shared that Amitabh was rejected for having a bad voice by All India Radio when he auditioned to be a news reader. "How ironic is that? They said he didn’t have a good voice; some people said he’s too tall.”

Read Also
'Mera Haq Hai': Shekhar Suman Open To Campaigning With Kangana Ranaut For Lok Sabha Elections
article-image

Shekhar recalled the ‘worst’ story that Bachchan had told about his struggles. “He said that he came out of a studio and was sitting in his car, his parents were sitting behind him. One guy came and knocked on the window, and he abused in chaste Hindi and said, ‘Who the f**k asked you to come here? Have you seen your face? Go back to wherever you’ve come from’. Can you imagine?”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhi Shukla Reason Behind Farmaan Haider, Juhi Singh Bajwa's...

Was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhi Shukla Reason Behind Farmaan Haider, Juhi Singh Bajwa's...

‘Who The F**K Asked You To Come?: Amitabh Bachchan Was Thrown Out Of Studios, Producers Called Him...

‘Who The F**K Asked You To Come?: Amitabh Bachchan Was Thrown Out Of Studios, Producers Called Him...

Adhyayan Suman On Sharmin Segal Being Trolled For Heeramandi: 'Not To Live In A Bubble..'

Adhyayan Suman On Sharmin Segal Being Trolled For Heeramandi: 'Not To Live In A Bubble..'

'The Emperor Is Naked': Prakash Raj Takes Brutal Dig At PM Modi's 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' Clarion Call

'The Emperor Is Naked': Prakash Raj Takes Brutal Dig At PM Modi's 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' Clarion Call

Shagun Pandey Reacts To News Of His Fallout With Girlfriend Sumit Singh: 'Kuch Toh Log..'

Shagun Pandey Reacts To News Of His Fallout With Girlfriend Sumit Singh: 'Kuch Toh Log..'