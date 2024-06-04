‘Who The F**K Asked You To Come?: Amitabh Bachchan Was Thrown Out Of Studios, Producers Called Him 'Constipated Actor'

Shekhar Suman, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently revealed that producers called Bachchan a 'constipated actor.'

Suman recalled listening to one of Bachchan's interviews, where the actor said that his 13–15 films flopped during the start of his career.

"I know it for a fact because Shashi Kapoor told me. He said that there were producers who couldn’t work without him later, but they were the ones who were saying, ‘Oh my God, this-constipated-looking actor has come again looking for work. Throw him out of the set; who allowed him inside?’" Suman added.

Further, Suman shared that Amitabh was rejected for having a bad voice by All India Radio when he auditioned to be a news reader. "How ironic is that? They said he didn’t have a good voice; some people said he’s too tall.”

Shekhar recalled the ‘worst’ story that Bachchan had told about his struggles. “He said that he came out of a studio and was sitting in his car, his parents were sitting behind him. One guy came and knocked on the window, and he abused in chaste Hindi and said, ‘Who the f**k asked you to come here? Have you seen your face? Go back to wherever you’ve come from’. Can you imagine?”