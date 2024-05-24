Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin's Vision: 'How In Hell Did He Conceive This'

Amitabh Bachchan |

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD has created a buzz ever since the film was announced. In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan talked about his upcoming film.

He shared a clip introducing the robot Bujji, and he lauded director Nag Ashwin's vision. Sharing the video, he expressed, "And… Bujji the Marvel has been released... the technology for KALKI 2898 AD, is the mind and work of the director Nag Ashwin.. how did he ever think this one out .. and how has he been able to accomplish this is a marvel in itself."

Amitabh On Kalki 2898 AD

The Jhud star also further said that his vision blended with the thought of the film. He stated, "When you work on such projects it is never known what the end results shall be, and as the days pass by, and the clips and finer points begin to appear. You wonder how in the hell did the Director conceive all this, and the admiration never stops. Now, I end this day with wonder and admiration."

Talking about the robot Bujji, it is brain-controlled and seems like a clever, fun addition to the movie. In the film, the robot is voiced by Keerthy Suresh.

Last month, makers released a teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look, which shows him in a cave, prying lord Shiva. What looked more interesting was his mummy look, as he was covered with white bandages all over.

The sci-fi film is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

The story is about a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

It will be released in theaters on June 27.