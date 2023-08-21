Amitabh Bachchan Sends Handwritten Note, Flowers To Saiyami Kher Post Ghoomer Release

Saiyami Kher has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics for her performance in 'Ghoomer' but the special appreciation came in the form of a handwritten letter and flowers from the legend himself, Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Saiyami shared her excitement and pictures of the letter and flowers sent by Big B.

She wrote a lengthy note, which read, "I remember seeing a short film called 'Looking for Amitabh' on how the visually challenged perceive this icon. From describing his trademark baritone to the sound of his shoes, or the scent of his perfume. We don't even see Mr Bachchan, but we can experience the impact created by this superstar."

She recalled the time when she used to watch KBC. The actor added, "As a kid, the signature KBC tune meant it was bedtime. My parents would come back from work. And my grandparents would finish up their chores. Despite our diverse interests and age gaps, this one show brought three generations together. If there was a contestant who gushed over Mr. Bachchan, Aiedu, my grandmom would sit preening about him. She did this until her last breath. He was after all from her part of the country. Any compliment to him obviously meant a compliment to her. He represented the heartlands of our country. He represented the fulfillment of dreams. He represented hope."

She went on to say, "Since I began acting, there have been many ups and downs. There were so many people who brushed me off telling me I was “hopeless”. But I tried keeping my head above the water. While every rejection hurt, every rejection also made me work harder."

"I've always kept everything bottled up. At the premiere of Ghoomer in Melbourne, everybody was sobbing. 'Show some emotion Kher saab', AB said as he hugged me after our standing ovation. But I stood there seemingly zen about everything. In reel life I can cry buckets, in real life, you will never know how I'm feeling," she continued.

Saiyami got emotional on while sharing the moments with her fans when she received an bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. "Yesterday, as I sat at home pondering my fate, someone rang the doorbell. There was a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. My heart skipped a beat. Is this what I think it is? THE stamp of approval which every actor in this country dreams of? I looked up to the skies and finally bawled, Look what this is, Aiedu. Hope. Thank you @amitabhbachchan Sir."

As soon as she posted it, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Abhishek Bachchan dropped heart emojis. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Beautiful."

Saiyami essays the role of Anina, a determined athlete who due to an unfortunate accident loses her right arm, finds strength again to become a history-defying sportsperson. Both the audiences and critics lauded her earnest performance which is one of the most physically and emotionally demanding roles taken on by an actor to play a paraplegic sportsperson.

In the film, Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)