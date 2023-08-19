 WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan Surprises Fans During Ghoomer Screening, Says 'Being A Part Of This Was Truly Touching'
Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan Surprises Fans During Ghoomer Screening, Says 'Being A Part Of This Was Truly Touching' | Photo Via Instagram.

Abhishek Bachchan's latest film, Ghoomer, which was released on August 18, is currently receiving a lot of love from the audience. Recently, the Dhoom actor paid a surprise visit to a theater in Mumbai screening the film, sending fans there into a frenzy.

Abhishek shared a glimpse of it on his social media handle and captioned it, "My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me."

Check it out:

As a surprise for his excited fans, who ended up booking the entire theatre for Ghoomer, Abhishek was seen spending quality time and mingling with the audience. He even cut celebratory cakes, signed autographs, and took pictures with them. The video also features the first reactions of fans.

The film has been directed by R. Balki, of Paa fame. The star cast also includes Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and others in pivotal roles.

The movie is the tale of an inspiring cricketer, played by Saiyami, who encounters a brutal fate. Bachchan, who plays the role of a coach, trains her to accept her incapabilities and inspires her to regain her passion for her dreams to represent India in women’s cricket.

