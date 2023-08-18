Ghoomer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Roots For Hubby Abhishek Bachchan's Latest Production

Abhishek Bachchan's latest outing as an actor and producer, Ghoomer has opened to rave reviews at the cinemas, on Friday. Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being the supportive spouse that she is, posted a reel of the film on her Insta timeline.

Directed by R Balki and also starring Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi, Ash posted a shoutout on her profile with the post that carried emoticons in the caption. The caption read, 💖🧿🌟✨

Out of happiness, Abhishek also reciprocated to the sweet gesture by his better half with a heart emoticon, in response.

Check out the post below:

Ghoomer revolves around the exceptional story of a paraplegic cricket player Anina Dutt, played by Saiyami, whose life is altered following a freak accident. An aspiring batswoman, circumstances force to opt for bowling. Under the tutelage of her coach played by Abhishek, Anina bounces back with resilience and is selected to represent team India against all odds.

Prior to the film's release, the makers of Ghoomer hosted a special screening, which was graced by the film's cast and crew members, as well as many popular stars from the field of cricket, including Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan. Amongst them, the attendees also included producer Ravi Bhagchandka, Dear Zindagi filmmaker and Balki's wife Gauri Shinde, producer Boney Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Kunal Kemmu.

For the unversed, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also seen in a special cameo as the match commentator. The 80-year old veteran actor also posted his thoughts about the film on his official blog. He shared “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing. The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through.”

