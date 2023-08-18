WATCH: Virender Sehwag Reviews Ghoomer: ‘I Don't Respect A Spinner But...’ |

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag reviewed the recently released Ghoomer starring Saiyami Kher as a paraplegic cricketer and Abhishek Bachchan as her coach. In a video shared by Amitabh Bachchan who also features in the film, Sehwag said that he enjoyed watching a sports drama related to cricket after so long. He also mentioned how he never respected spinners and mostly gave a deaf year to his coach, and expressed that the film will surely make one cry.

He said in Hindi, “Yesterday, I watched Goomer and loved it. I enjoyed watching a film based on cricket after a long time. The film has not just cricket but emotions as well. It will help you understand the struggles of a sportsperson and how it only elevates after coming back from an injury. It is on another level. I don’t respect a spinner but the way Saiyami spun the ball it was amazing. I never listened to my coach either but with Abhishek’s acting, you will have to listen to him. Just like Amitabh Bachchan said, even I am saying I love this game. Take a lot of tears with you because this film will make you cry.”

Helmed by R Balki, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Ivanka Das, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 18 (today).

The film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama, and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds.

In Ghoomer, Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess. The trailer also featured a short glimpse of actor Amitabh Bachchan.