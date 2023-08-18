Ghoomer Screening: Yuvraj Singh & Zaheer Khan Watch Abhishek Bachchan's Film |

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer has released in theaters today. The film has been directed by R. Balki of Paa fame. The star cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, and others in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan is also making a special appearance in the film.

On August 17th, the makers of Ghoomer hosted a special screening, which was graced by the film's cast and crew members, as well as many popular stars from the field of cricket, including Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan. They were also seen posing for the paparazzi with producer Ravi Bhagchandka.

Dear Zindagi filmmaker Gauri Shinde, the wife of director R. Balki, along with Boney Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Kunal Kemmu, were also seen.

Earlier, Saiyami, who plays a paraplegic sportsperson in Ghoomer, revealed that Yuvraj was her inspiration for the role. She said that his career has been an inspiring triumph for her.

"A sportsperson does not just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can’t wait for him to see it," Saiyami said. Meanwhile, Abhishek plays the character of a coach in the movie.

