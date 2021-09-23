Amitabh Bachchan reveals he regrets not doing THIS when Abhishek and Shweta were kids

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for several years now, often interacts with the contestants, shares anecdotes and reveals lesser known facts about his personal life.

In one of the recent episodes, Amitabh Bachchan said that he regrets not being able to spend more time with his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda, when they were growing up.

Big B explained that when his children were young, he was busy with work and by the time he could come back home, they would be asleep.

While interacting with a contestant, the megastar said, "Humko humesha ek dukh raha hai ki subah jab jaa rahe hote kaam pe toh woh so rahe hote, wapas aate toh phir so rahe hote, kyunki der raat wapas aate the. Toh woh thoda sa kasht hua lekin ab sab samajdaar ho gaye hai."

The actor also opened up about quitting his job in Kolkata and coming to Bombay to pursue his dreams.

"Babuji ne kaha ki agar kisi ghar mein ghusna ho aur sab taraf se darwaze bandh ho toh deewar phand ke pohoch jaana chahiye toh hum deewar phand kar ke pohoch gaye Mumbai (My father told me that if you want to enter a house and all the doors are close, you have to scale the wall and that's what I did).

Big B has starred in some of the most iconic films in the 1970s including 'Zanjeer', 'Deewar', 'Sholay', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' and 'Don'.

It may be mentioned here that his daughter Shweta was born in 1974, while his son Abhishek was born in 1976.

Meanwhile, Big B was last seen in 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

He will next be seen in films like 'Goodbye', 'MayDay', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' among others.

