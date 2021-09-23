'Balla chota pad gaya': Amitabh Bachchan recalls playing cricket during 'Mr. Natwarlal' shoot in Kashmir

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane on Thursday and recalled playing cricket during the shoot of his film 'Mr. Natwarlal' in Kashmir years ago.

He also shared a black and white picture in which he can be seen holding a cricket bat and stated how the bat felt way too small.

"Cricket on location .. while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ??? I think .. Balla zara chota padh gaya (the bat was a little small)," he captioned the post.

The image has left netizens in splits. "Hahahha that balla," a fan commented.

"Nice shot sir," another user wrote adding a laughing emoji to his comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with he shoot of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. He will be seen in films like 'Good Bye', 'Jhund', 'MayDay', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:00 PM IST