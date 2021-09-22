Watch Video: On 'KBC 13' Amitabh Bachchan reveals quirky gifts by son Abhishek and granddaughter Aaradhya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for several years now, often interacts with the contestants, shares anecdotes and reveals lesser known facts about his personal life.

In one of the recent episodes, he fielded questions from social media influencer Oshin who wanted to know where he bought his trendy sweatshirt and sunglasses from.

She pulled up old Instagram posts of Amitabh Bachchan, and asked him question about them.

When asked about his sweatshirt, Big B said, "Yeh jo humare suputra hain, unhone humko humare janamdiwas pe bhaint kiya tha (My son gifted this to me on my birthday)."

Oshin then asked the host about a pair of jazzed-up sunglasses, and he said, "Yeh jo humari poti hai Aaradhya, unhone laa ke diya hai humein (My granddaughter Aaradhya got this for me)."

According to another promo shared by the makers recently, Amitabh Bachchan asked the producer to cut the show short as he wanted to go out for a cup of tea with a contestant.

Big B can be seen flirting with contestant Namrata Shah. The video begins with Amitabh Bachchan telling Namrata that she looked beautiful and he even complimented her necklace.

When she asked if she could address him as 'Amit ji', the actor told her to just call him 'Amit'.

"Producer ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai (please stop the show, I want to go out for a cup of tea with Namrata)," he says in the promo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

He will next be seen in films like 'Goodbye', 'MayDay', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' among others.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 09:59 AM IST