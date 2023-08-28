Amitabh Bachchan Invites CM Mamata Banerjee To Tea At Jalsa During Her Mumbai Visit

Amitabh Bachchan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File photo

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to tea at his residence during her Mumbai visit. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc — INDIA — in Mumbai at the end of this month.

The West Bengal CM will be reaching Mumbai on August 30, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. CM Banerjee shares a very healthy bond with Amitabh and his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Earlier, in 2022, Amitabh also attended the inaugural function of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) where the CM demanded that he be accorded the country's highest civilian honour — Bharat Ratna — for his contribution to Indian cinema.

"Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time," she said.

His wife, actor and MP Jaya Bachchan, campaigned for Banerjee’s party, Trinamool Congress, in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections.

The 3rd meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to be held over two days — on August 31 and September 1 — in Mumbai. A total of 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the Opposition alliance.

On the work front, Bachchan will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. He also has director Ribhu Dasgupta’s next courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’.

The film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. 'Section 84' marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series 'Yudh' in 2014 and the thriller film 'Te3n' in 2015.

