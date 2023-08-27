Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans With A Smile Outside Jalsa

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan maintained his Sunday tradition and greeted his fans outside his home Jalsa.
Hundreds of people were seen gathered near Jalsa to get a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a zipped sweatshirt, black trousers and a beanie cap.
The Agneepath actor was also seen interacting with his fans, who were gathered at Jalsa.
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo appearance in his son Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer.
Amitabh Bachchan also folded his hands repeatedly as his fans greeted him.
Amitabh Bachchan will star next in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.
