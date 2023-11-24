Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Mumbai Bungalow Prateeksha Worth ₹50 Crore To Daughter Shweta

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan, have reportedly gifted their prestigious abode Prateeksha to their beloved daughter Shweta Bachchan.

The ownership was transferred to the popular author, columnist and fashion entrepreneur through two officially documented deeds. Each deed was in accordance with the concerned plot on which the bungalow stands.

The property is spread over an area of 16,840 square feet and the official documentation was carried out on November 8, 2023.

As per the records obtained from Zapkey.com, the Bachchan family has incurred a combined stamp duty of ₹ 50.65 lakh for the two deeds. The indicated market value of the bungalow stands at ₹ 50.63 crore.

As per the current housing regulations and guidelines, the transfer of residential property from an owner of their rightful legal heir requires a nominal stamp duty of ₹200 which is also inclusive of a metro cess of 1% per deed.

Prateeksha is one of the three prime properties owned by the Bachchans. One of the bungalow's two plots, covering an area of 9,585 square feet, was jointly owned by Big B and Jaya. The second plot, that runs across 7,255 square feet, was solely owned by the Shahenshah and Agneepath actor.

The Bachchans also own Jalsa and Janak, both which are located in upscale Juhu. Recently, the four-time National Award-winning actor purchased four commercial spaces at Mumbai's Oshiwara locality, nearly amounting ₹29 crores.