Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Attending Subrata Roy's Funeral Surfaces Amid Backlash (WATCH)

A video of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan attending Sahara India Group chief Subrata Roy's funeral and paying his last respects to him has now surfaced on the internet after several netizens criticised the actor for not condoling the demise of Saharasri.

Subrata Roy passed away on November 14, Tuesday, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, Sahara Group said in a statement. He was 75 at the time of his demise.

Post his death, several celebrities and eminent personalities took to their social media handles to mourn the loss and many even attended his funeral, however, netizens pointed out that Big B, whom Roy had once helped big time, did not pen a note on his otherwise active Twitter handle, and was not even seen during the last rites.

But the new video which has now surfaced online shows Bachchan paying tribute to Roy and attending his funeral with daughter Sweta Bachchan.

In the video, he can be seen wearing a white kurta and quickly entering the venue with Sweta walking behind him, along with other members of his team and the Sahara Group.

Big B had later also penned a note in his blog for Roy which read, "One by one the past leaves us .. they who become your attachment, your close .. one day they leave .. and the void remains that unkept untreated volcanic depth of unknown void ..no more the presence .. no more the affection .. all gone ..for them a better residence .. for us left behind that void of the crater, filled with the laked waters of nature..."

The megastar also lauded Roy for building his "envious empire" single-handedly from scratch.

Roy's funeral was held at Baikunth Dham in Lucknow on Thursday and it was attended by a slew of important personalities including Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Sonu Nigam, Raj Babbar, and others.

