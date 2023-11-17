Subrata Roy Funeral Pictures: Grandson Performs Last Rites; Akhilesh Yadav, Raj Babbar, Sonu Nigam Pay Tributes

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023
SP President Akhilesh Yadav and UP Congress leader Pramod Tiwari were among the notable political personalities who attended the funeral.
The family of Sahara Founder Subrata Roy taking the mortal remains to at Baikunth Dham - the cremation ground that, ironically, Roy had renovated.
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leadewr Pramod Tiwari and actor turned politician Raj Babbar at the funeral.
Subrata Roy's mortal remains consigned to flames.
Family, friends and people participating in the final journey of Subrata Ray in Lucknow.
Subrata Roy's brother and family members take the mortal remains to the cremation place.
The vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Subrata Roy passes through in Lucknow, a city that Subrata Roy heavily invested in and also owned a large township in UP's capital.
An emotional Sonu Nigam said, "Since 1997, I and Subrata Roy have had an association. He was a great man," said Sonu Nigam in his tribute.
