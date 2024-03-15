 Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Angioplasty
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan's angioplasty surgery took place on Friday, 15th March.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

On Friday, March 15, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and he underwent angioplasty surgery to treat a clot on his clog.

The latest update about the actor is that he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well at his residence in Mumbai.

According to Times Now, a source close to the family said, "As we speak he is getting ready to watch the ICC cricket match this evening on his favourite chair, covered with his favourite blanket and armed with a huge bag of popcorn. He will be joined by Abhishek and Agastya.”

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, To Undergo Angioplasty
article-image
Read Also
'Late But Never The Pretense': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Cryptic Note Hours After Attending Anant...
article-image

According to the sources, Amitabh was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital early on Friday morning after feeling discomfort. However, doctors evaluated the clot on his leg and performed an angioplasty. He was discharged on the same day of admission.

Hours before the news of Big B getting hospitalised emerged, he shared a cryptic post on X to express gratitude and wrote, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever .."

In his blog, Amitabh wrote, “Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love .. Ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection .. Ever in gratitude for your continuity .. Love and more later.”

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan Shares UNSEEN Photo With Rekha & Other Celebs, Says 'There's A Huge Story Behind...
article-image

On the work front, Amitabh recently starred in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Next, he has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sundaram Master OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Harsha Chemudu, Divya Sripada's Film

Sundaram Master OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Harsha Chemudu, Divya Sripada's Film

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Angioplasty

Navi Mumbaikar Ameya Khanwalkar's ‘The Girl At The Airport’ Bags Laurel At Phalke International...

Navi Mumbaikar Ameya Khanwalkar's ‘The Girl At The Airport’ Bags Laurel At Phalke International...

Anatomy Of A Fall OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar-Nominated Film

Anatomy Of A Fall OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar-Nominated Film

Munmun Dutta Says 'Not Pregnant, Not Married' After Denying Engagement With Raj Anadkat: 'If I Marry...

Munmun Dutta Says 'Not Pregnant, Not Married' After Denying Engagement With Raj Anadkat: 'If I Marry...