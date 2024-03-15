Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Angioplasty

On Friday, March 15, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and he underwent angioplasty surgery to treat a clot on his clog.

The latest update about the actor is that he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well at his residence in Mumbai.

According to Times Now, a source close to the family said, "As we speak he is getting ready to watch the ICC cricket match this evening on his favourite chair, covered with his favourite blanket and armed with a huge bag of popcorn. He will be joined by Abhishek and Agastya.”

According to the sources, Amitabh was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital early on Friday morning after feeling discomfort. However, doctors evaluated the clot on his leg and performed an angioplasty. He was discharged on the same day of admission.

Hours before the news of Big B getting hospitalised emerged, he shared a cryptic post on X to express gratitude and wrote, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever .."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his blog, Amitabh wrote, “Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love .. Ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection .. Ever in gratitude for your continuity .. Love and more later.”

On the work front, Amitabh recently starred in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Next, he has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.