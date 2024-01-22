Amitabh Bachchan Shares UNSEEN Photo With Rekha & Other Celebs, Says 'There's A Huge Story Behind It'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a rare and unseen picture with veteran actress Rekha and other celebrities on his official blog. The actor is quite active on social media platforms and he often shares throwback pictures and videos to treat his fans. He also makes sure to update his blog daily.

On Monday (January 22), the megastar took a trip down memory lane by sharing the old photograph. Along with it, he also wrote that there is a 'huge story' behind the picture.

"And .. aaahhh .. there is a huge story behind this photograph .. someday it shall be narrated," he captioned the picture.

The photo features Amitabh, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Mehmood and Shammi Kapoor among others Bollywood celebrities. While Big B is seen holding a mic as he stood on stage in an all-white outfit, other celebs are seen clapping as they joined him.

Well, it be interesting to know the story behind the throwback photograph.

Amitabh and Rekha's relationship

It may be noted that Amitabh and Rekha's relationship was one of the most controversial affairs in Bollywood. While Big B was already married to Jaya Bachchan, the news of his extramarital affair with Rekha made quite a few headlines and became the talk of the town. Reportedly, both the actors were head over heels in love with each other. However, the megastar always denied being in a relationship with Rekha.

In an interview in 1984, the Umrao Jaan actress accepted that they did have something between them. She also spoke about why Amitabh denied it.

"Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don't care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me - that's it! I don't care what anybody thinks," she said.

Rekha also said she will affirm the rumours every time Amitabh denies it. She said, "My reaction is not a typical reaction, I know that. But there's a total fulfilment. We are human beings who love and accept each other for what we are. There's more happiness in our lives than misery."

Big B's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan currently wrapped up the first schedule of Thalaivar 170 alongside Rajinikanth. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.

Besides that, the actor recently appeared in brief cameos in Ghoomar which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher and in Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

He will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.