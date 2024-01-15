Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya Plot Is 7-Star Development By Abhinandan Lodha; Check What All It Has To Offer

By: Swarna Srikanth | January 15, 2024
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan invested in real estate in Ayodhya ahead of the grand inaugural of the Ram Mandir there.
Amitabh Bachchan purchased a plot in The Sarayu, Ayodhya's first 7-star development project introduced by The House of Abhinandan Lodha.
The integrated township for the development of Ayodhya is described by the developers as a space promising spirituality, serenity, and luxury to people.
The 25-acre development project by HoABL is set overlooking the holy Sarayu river and is reportedly located only 15 minutes away from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
It is said to be a 30 minutes drive from the upcoming Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport.
It has magnificent gates to welcome visitors, followed by other amenities such as a peaceful garden, grand reception, lounge cafe, banquet hall, swimming pool, meditation lawn, amphitheatre, and more.
Ensuring holistic well-being, the plot also has on plan a naturopathy lawn and a lotus pond with floating planters.
The project falling under the Faizabad district has received a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) certificate valid till May 2027.
Having purchased his plot that spreads over 10,000 square feet, the actor looks forward to building a house there.
