Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land In Ayodhya Worth ₹14.50 Crore: 'Looking Forward To Build My Home'

With the most reverred Ram Temple coming up in Ayodhya, several bigwigs have already started investing their money in the city and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan too seems to have joined the bandwagon. The actor has reportedly purchased a sprawling plot worth a whopping Rs 14.50 crore in Ayodhya.

As per the official documents, the 81-year-old has bought a piece of land in The Sarayu, which is a 7-star mixed-use enclave being developed in Ayodhya by Mumbai-based builders, The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

The land which Big B has purchased is spread over 10,000 square feet and the actor sealed the deal by paying a staggering Rs 14.50 crore.

According to the official website of The Sarayu, the property is located just 15 minutes away from the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and is being developed on the banks of the sacred Sarayu river, from which it derives its name.

Big B is now looking forward to build a house there. In an official statement, he mentioned that the city of Ayodhya holds a special place in his heart. "The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries," he said.

"This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," he added.

The city of Ayodhya is well-connected to the surrounding bustling cities, including Prayagraj (earlier, Allahabad), which is Big B's birthplace.

Meanwhile, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024, and it will be attended by a slew of eminent personalities of the country from all walks of life. Amitabh Bachchan too has been invited for the ceremony along with his family.