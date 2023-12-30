Amitabh Bachchan Rents Out Office Space In Mumbai For ₹2.7 Crore Annually

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly leased his commercial property at Lotus Signature, off Veera Desai Road, in Mumbai's Oshiwara area to Warner Music India Limited. The annual rent for the 10,180 sq ft space across four units is said to be Rs 2.7 crore.

According to media reports, the leasing arrangement is for a five-year term starting from March 2024. It may be mentioned that the actor purchased these four office spaces in August 2023, each for Rs 7.18 crore.

The music company has submitted a security deposit of Rs 1.3 crore, as per the documents accessed through real estate aggregator Propstack.

Big B had on September 1 purchased four units on the 21st floor of Signature Building along with a dozen car parking slots. He paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore in stamp duty for the four properties, each of which has a built-up area of 2,099 sq ft and carpet area of 1,905 sq ft.

A few weeks back, it was reported that Big B and his wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, have reportedly gifted their prestigious abode Prateeksha in Mumbai to their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The ownership was transferred to the popular author, columnist and fashion entrepreneur through two officially documented deeds. Each deed was in accordance with the concerned plot on which the bungalow stands.

The property is spread over an area of 16,840 square feet and the official documentation was carried out on November 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan currently wrapped up the first schedule of Thalaivar 170 alongside Rajinikanth. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. Besides that, the actor also appeared in brief cameos in Ghoomar starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher and Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

He will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.