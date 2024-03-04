'Late But Never The Pretense': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Cryptic Note Hours After Attending Anant Ambani's Jamnagar Bash

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite close to the Ambanis, was seen flying to Jamnagar on the last day of the extravagant pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Sunday. And as he returned on the same night itself, he took to his social media handle to pen a cryptic note about being pretentious, which left his followers scratching their heads.

He took to his X handle and wrote, "... late yes, but never the pretense," which made netizens wonder what was he talking about.

T 4939 ... late yes , but never the pretense — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 3, 2024

Notably, despite the event being spread over three days and almost the whole of B-Town marking their attendance, the entire Bachchan family, barring Navya Naveli Nanda, was seen visiting Jamnagar only on the last day of the festivities, that too only for the evening aarti.

Post attending the aarti, Big B, along with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, was seen leaving Jamnagar and returning to Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the megastar also updated his blog and called his visit to Jamnagar a "never-seen-before experience". He wrote, "It has to be said the experience was one never seen before .. not just the atmosphere of the wedding, but the VanTara animal relief facility .. goodness me .. what an extraordinary experience and the most scientific set up for the animals that get maltreated, to be brought here at this farm and nurtured out of diseased or compromised environ, and given a fresh healthy rejuvenated life .. this is an experience only seeing can be believed.."

Referring to the maha aarti, he went on to say, "And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantra’s and the truly divine atmosphere and environ created by the hosts .. simply incredible!"

The Ambanis along with the guests organised a maha aarti on Monday evening at the newly-constructed temple complex in Jamnagar, which houses as many as 14 temples. Several celebs were seen singing and performing the aarti and later, they all blessed Anant and Radhika for their new life that is to come.