Nita Ambani Wears Nearly ₹500 Crore Emerald-Diamond Necklace At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Hastakshar' Ceremony

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded on Sunday, and on the final day, mother Nita Ambani made sure to flaunt her best look of the three-day extravaganza. She was seen wearing a chunky diamond necklace with two massive emeralds, and if reports are to go by, it sure does cost a bomb.

According to a report, the necklace is fully made of diamonds and the huge green rocks were what made it stand out. The report claimed that the necklace is valued at a whopping Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore, if not more.

Along with the necklace, Nita also wore matching diamond earrings and a chunky solitaire ring on her finger. Her set of bangles too was adorned with diamonds and emeralds.

As for her outfit, Nita draped an ivory saree with a heavy intricate border. She looked radiant as she kept her makeup to the minimum and completed her look with a red bindi.

The pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika saw the biggest names from all walks of life gather under one roof and celebrate the couple's union over three days. The entire event was held in Jamnagar, and VIPs from all corners of the world were flown down to the venue, and were provided with world class facilities.

Almost the whole of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, among others, marked their attendance in Jamnagar.

Global sensation Rihanna delivered her first-ever performance in India, on the first day of the pre-wedding bash. Among the others who performed over the three days were Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, Falguni Pathak, Akon, and others.