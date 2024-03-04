Kareena Kapoor Repeats 12-Year-Old Polki Necklace From Her Wedding Reception For Ambani Event; See Photos

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and kids - Jeh and Taimur - in Jamnagar. Several pictures and videos of the actress from the three-day-long festivities have gone viral on social media platforms. Bebo grabbed eyeballs for her fashion choices and gorgeous outfits at the gala.

On the third day of the event, Kareena stole the limelight in a breathtaking ensemble. She wore a golden traditional outfit and accesorised it with a statement necklace. Soon after Kareena's pictures surfaced on the internet, eagle-eyed fans noticed that repeated her wedding reception jewellery for the event.

A Reddit user pointed out that the necklace she opted for is the same polki piece that the actress wore during her wedding reception in 2012. Take a look:

For the final day of the grand event, Kareena heavily embellished golden custom-made attire from the shelves of ace designer, Ritu Kumar. The actress left her hair loose with middle partition and kept her makeup subtle.

Kareena constantly sets fashion trendsand she continued the same at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. On the second day of festivities, Kareena exuded elegance in a shimmering saree paired with a stylish halter-neck blouse. Her hair was elegantly tied up in a bun, complemented by dangling diamond earrings and matching bangles.



For the first day, she opted for a dual-toned saree, boasting shades of purple and lavender, which was adorned with intricate beadwork. She paired it with a chic strappy blouse.

Anant and Radhika are all set to exchange vows in July 2024, and in anticipation of their wedding, the couple hosted a magnificent three-day celebration in Jamnagar.