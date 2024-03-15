Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, Undergoes Angioplasty?

A few hours ago, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan, 81, had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai and underwent angioplasty on a clot in his leg.

According to News 18, the actor was treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart. The insider added, “An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart.”

Hours before the news of Bachchan getting hospitalised emerged, he shared a cryptic post on X to express gratitude. He wrote, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever .."

While in another tweet, he promoted his team Majhi Mumbai in the Indian Street Premier League as it qualified for the finals. "T 4950 - Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo, Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo. @ispl_t10 @majhimumbai_ispl #neeti_puneet_agrawal #sachintendulkar #ravishastriofficial #amol_kale76 #surajsamat #advocateashishshelar," added the actor.

A few days ago, Amitabh underwent a surgery on his wrist. In January, sharing photos with his fellow stars and team owners Akshay Kumar (Srinagar) and Suriya (Chennai) on his personal blog. He wrote, “The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts, is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalised picture frames."

"So yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy .. Akshay, one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand," added the actor.

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD.