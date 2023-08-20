Ameesha Patel On Turning Down Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte & Salman's Tere Naam: 'Had Already Committed To...'

Ameesha Patel |

Actress Ameesha Patel, who was last seen as Sakeena in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, has revealed why she turned down films like Tere Naam and Chalte Chalte. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

During an interview with ETimes, Ameesha recalled turning down a couple of superhit and big-ticket Hindi films during her initial years in the industry.

The actress said she couldn't be a part of films like Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Salman Khan's Tere Naam because of date issues.

"There were a lot of reasons I couldn't do those films. I had already committed to other films and there's only one Ameesha. You can't be everywhere," she told the news portal.

While Chalte Chalte starred Rani Mukerji opposite Shah Rukh in 2003, Bhumika Chawla played the lead role in Tere Naam. It was also released in 2003. After Ameesha turned down Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, it was offered to Gracy Singh.

Ameesha made a blockbuster comeback with Gadar 2. She is seen on the big screens after five years. In the Anil Sharma directorial, the actress reprises her role of Sakeena whereas Sunny Deol is seen as Tara Singh.

The film was released on August 11 and it has already earned Rs 336 crore. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It also stars Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha and Utkarsh Sharma among other actors.

