Ameesha Patel To Reunite With Hrithik Roshan After Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage? Actress Reveals

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Gadar 2, which starred Sunny Deol in the lead. Directed by Anil Sharma, it is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In a recent interview, she opened up about uniting with Hrithik Roshan again, with whom she made her Bollywood debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Talking to ETimes, Ameesha said that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik again, She added that she would like their film to be 'a cute, fun love story with a little bit of comedy, great music, and lots of dance because we're both good dancers.' Further, the actress said that she shares 'great' chemistry with the Krrish actor.

"I think we both debuted together, and people would love that like they've loved Gadar too. I think they would love Hrithik and me back too," concluded the actress. Apart from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha and Hrithik also worked together in Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, which was released in 2002 and was directed by Vikram Bhatt.

On the work front, Ameesha will also be seen next in Mystery Of The Tattoo, which will be released on September 1. The movie also stars Rohit Raaj, Arjun Rampal, and Daisy Shah. It is directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan.

