'Was Misunderstood': Ameesha Patel Clarifies Her 'OTT Filled With Gay-Lesbianism' Comment

Ameesha Patel has found herself in the midst of an online uproar. The actress who made a remarkable comeback to the silver screen with 'Gadar 2', has been riding high on the film's tremendous success. The sequel to the iconic 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' has garnered an impressive domestic box office collection of over Rs 300 crore.

However, the spotlight shifted from the film's triumph to Ameesha's remark about the nature of content available on OTT platforms.

Her statement stirred up conversations when she mentioned the prevalence of 'gay and lesbian' content, causing some to question her viewpoint. Now, the actress has came up with a whole new story to clarify her statement.

Addressing the situation, Ameesha told India Today, “I think that section [who took offence of her comment] misunderstood because I have nothing against what's all going on OTT at all. I only used to hear from people that we have a child lock ON for many content on OTT because we cannot watch those shows with a family audience."

She further highlighted her concern about the suitability of certain OTT shows for family viewing due to explicit content.

Ameesha's candid statement emphasized her yearning for more family-oriented content that can be enjoyed by all age groups. "We want family content which I said was missing for sometime. I am glad that ‘Gadar 2’ has come and that is the reaction we are getting where all age group is watching," she stated.

The actress firmly stood her ground on the way she articulated her thoughts and defended her intentions, saying, "I did not phrase it wrong at all. I said the truth which is the parents would like to watch a family movie coz the youth today gets influenced a lot by YouTubers & influencers, all these different media platforms."

Ameesha acknowledged the need for a balance in content consumption, advocating for positive and diverse representations of the world on screen. She added, "Youngsters have to see that the world is also a beautiful place with family value.”

AMEESHA'S COMEBACK WITH GADAR 2

Shifting the focus back to her cinematic endeavours, Ameesha couldn't contain her excitement about 'Gadar 2'.

The film's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, where Tara Singh, portrayed by the iconic Sunny Deol, embarks on a journey to bring back his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), from Pakistan.