Allu Arjun Fan Travels From Uttar Pradesh To Hyderabad On Bicycle, Falls On Actor's Feet On Meeting Him (VIDEO)

A fan of Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun recently travelled all the way from Uttar Pradesh to Hyderabad on a bicycle to catch one glimpse of the actor. When Arjun found out about the fan, he welcomed him at his residence and the overwhelmed fan fell on his feet, thanking the actor for meeting him.

A video of their heartwarming interaction has now gone viral in which the fan can be seen telling the Pushpa star how he cycled all the way from UP to meet him. "I came from Aligarh in UP. It's approximately 1600 km away," the fan said, leaving Arjun stunned.

#Pushpa meets a fan who travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Hyderabad in cycle🚴



Kudos to #AlluArjun for treating his fan as a family. pic.twitter.com/zrZ8LnIXXO — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 16, 2024

The actor also asked his staff to make necessary travel arrangements for the fan after he learnt that he cycled his way to Hyderabad. However, the fan refused to take any help and overwhelmed by Arjun's gesture, he thanked him with folded hands and even fell on his feet.

"Aap se mil liya, bohot hai," he said. Allu Arjun clicked photos with the fan and also gifted him a plant.

Not just that, but he also promised to meet the fan if he visits UP for the promotions of Pushpa 2. The fan, who was on cloud nine, assured the actor a grand welcome.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, aka Pushpa 2, is all set to hit the silver screens in December this year. The film is the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, which released in 2021.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will also star Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Priyamani, and others in key roles.