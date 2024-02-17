 Allu Arjun CONFIRMS Pushpa 3, Says His Conflict With Fahadh Faasil Will 'Escalate To Bigger Scale'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAllu Arjun CONFIRMS Pushpa 3, Says His Conflict With Fahadh Faasil Will 'Escalate To Bigger Scale'

Allu Arjun CONFIRMS Pushpa 3, Says His Conflict With Fahadh Faasil Will 'Escalate To Bigger Scale'

Allu Arjun, who is currently attending the Berlin Film Festival, opened up about Pushpa 3.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, is currently attending the Berlin Film Festival. The actor talked about Pushpa 2: The Rule and also confirmed that Pushpa 3 as they want to make it a franchise.

Talking to Variety, Allu said that they have excitig ideas or the lineup. Further, he said that in the second part Pushpa will have a different shade as it is the lower end of the spectrum that the fans have seen.

“You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterization. So you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterization, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to ‘Pushpa 1.’ It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterization." added Allu.

Read Also
National Award-Winning Actor Allu Arjun Turns Down Multi-Crore Ad Deal On The Grounds Of Principle:...
article-image
Read Also
Allu Arjun Returns To Hyderabad As Fans Welcome With Dhols And Fireworks, Following National Award...
article-image

Further, he added that the conflict between him and Fahadh Faasil is going to 'escalate to a much bigger, bigger scale.'

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is slated to release on August 15th.

Read Also
Allu Arjun Calls Animal 'Indian Classic', Praises Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga Amid Criticism
article-image

Allu also won the Best Actor award at the 69th National Award for Pushpa: The Rise.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Kumari, Dies At 19 In Delhi

Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Kumari, Dies At 19 In Delhi

Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19

Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19

Aamir Khan Mourns Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Dangal Would Have Been Incomplete Without Her'

Aamir Khan Mourns Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Dangal Would Have Been Incomplete Without Her'

VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty Schools Bodyguard For Pulling Specially-Abled Fan Away From Raj Kundra At...

VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty Schools Bodyguard For Pulling Specially-Abled Fan Away From Raj Kundra At...

Allu Arjun CONFIRMS Pushpa 3, Says His Conflict With Fahadh Faasil Will 'Escalate To Bigger Scale'

Allu Arjun CONFIRMS Pushpa 3, Says His Conflict With Fahadh Faasil Will 'Escalate To Bigger Scale'