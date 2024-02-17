Allu Arjun CONFIRMS Pushpa 3, Says His Conflict With Fahadh Faasil Will 'Escalate To Bigger Scale'

Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, is currently attending the Berlin Film Festival. The actor talked about Pushpa 2: The Rule and also confirmed that Pushpa 3 as they want to make it a franchise.

Talking to Variety, Allu said that they have excitig ideas or the lineup. Further, he said that in the second part Pushpa will have a different shade as it is the lower end of the spectrum that the fans have seen.

“You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterization. So you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterization, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to ‘Pushpa 1.’ It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterization." added Allu.

Further, he added that the conflict between him and Fahadh Faasil is going to 'escalate to a much bigger, bigger scale.'

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is slated to release on August 15th.

Allu also won the Best Actor award at the 69th National Award for Pushpa: The Rise.