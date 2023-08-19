'Allowed Nahi Hai': Deepika Padukone Loses Cool At Paps Trying To Click Ranveer Singh's Mom's Photo - WATCH | Photo Via Instagram

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. The Gehriyaan actress recently attended Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show in the city, in which her husband-actor Ranveer Singh walked the ramp with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt.

Read Also Video: Deepika Padukone REACTS To Pap Who Said Her Smile Would Save His Job

Now, a video from the event is doing rounds on social media, in which Deepika can be seen losing her calm at the paparazzi. She can be seen walking with her mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, backstage while the paparazzi try to click them. To this, the Om Shanti Om actress said, "Yahan allowed nahi hai, yeh backstage hai (It is not allowed here. We are backstage.")

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika recently unveiled the first look from Fighter on her social media handle on the occasion of Independence Day. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! Fighter in theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024." The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead. It is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

Apart from this, the Cocktail actress has Project K, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Deepika will also feature next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

She will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan again for a brief role in Atlee's action thriller film, Jawan, which is scheduled for theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)