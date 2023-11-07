Alizeh Agnihotri On Her Acting Debut: 'I Do Have A Lot Of Pressure' |

Alizeh Agnihotri, niece of Salman Khan is all set to mark her acting debut with Farrey. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film is slated to release on November 24, 2023 in cinemas. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Alizeh talks about her school days, her experience with Padhi and more.

Excerpts:

With Farrey being your debut, do you have any pressures and how excited are you?

I do have a lot of pressure. I am human to feel pressure but having pressure is not a negative thing, in fact, a lot of actors thrive on this pressure. I feel good work happens when you are in this pressure zone.

How was your experience working with director Soumendra Padhi?

His preparations were key. He made us rehearse with the script. Soumendra sir would give us a lot of freedom because we had to be spontaneous. We had to have a deep understanding about the character as we had to be our character once we were on the sets. He allowed us to improvise though.

What are your expectations with the film?

In an unpredictable business, I felt in order to make an impact I should choose this film as my debut. It’s a realistic film. Hopefully, I get to do different genres. Right now, I don’t have any particular genre in my mind as my next. I am just waiting to watch the response of the film. Hope everyone likes our film as we all have worked very hard.

Did you feel any stress or pressure during schooling?

I was nervous during my tenth board. This was the first time I felt pressured and thereafter when I fared for the 12th I had a pressure for acquiring a certain percentage as I had applied for further studies in UK. To be able to secure my admission, there was just one point difference for me to make it up. I was stressed but since it was just a marginal difference, I could make it up for further studies by securing my admissions.

What further studies did you attain in UK?

I did B.A. in development studies. It had a lot of sociology, literature, geography and films as well. It taught us about the developing world. Through these universities, you learn from the colonial perspective. The course was about all the developing countries post the colonial era. Learning history for me, as an individual, who lives in the developing world brought in a very different approach towards life.

Are you a bookworm?

I love reading but I am not a bookworm now as much as I used to be, as I have so much on my mind. I am reading this book-- Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami as and when I get little free time during out of my busy schedule of promoting my debut film. I am reading during intervals but can’t dig my teeth into it.

Who have you inherited this reading habit from, dad or mom?

I have inherited a lot of reading habits from both my parents. Till today, mom reads a lot of spiritual books. She also reads and likes nonfiction stuff. My father used to read a lot earlier but now he chills around. I used to see them reading a lot of books whenever I returned from school. Thus, I have inculcated that reading habit from both of them. We have a lot of books in our bookshelf.