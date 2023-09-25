Farrey Teaser: Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Debut Film To Release On November 24 (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Since the last few days, many Bollywood celebrities have been sharing a cryptic story on social media that had Farrey written on it. And while this build-up to the film created great curiosity amongst fans, looks like the cat is finally out of the bag. Farrey is Salman Khan's Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film which is being produced by his production house, Salman Khan Films.

And finally shutting all speculations, the makers have dropped the teaser from the thriller today. Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote, "Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha! #FarreyTeaser Out Now."

Earlier Salman had penned a sweet note for Alizeh on his Instagram. "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!!," he wrote.

Having said that, Farrey looks like an edge-of-the-seat gripping thriller at first glance, however, we will learn more about it only after watching more of it. So stay tuned!

Farrey is directed by national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles.

Farrey releases on 24th November 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)