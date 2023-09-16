Salman Khan Shares Unseen PHOTO With Niece Alizeh Agnihotri: 'Mamu Par Ek Ehsaan Karo...' | Photo Via Instagram

On Saturday, Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared an unseen throwback picture with his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri today. For the unversed, Alizeh is Salman's sister, Alvira Khan, and producer Atul Agnihotri's daughter.

In his caption, he wrote, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!! @alizehagnihotri." Reacting to this, Alizeh commented, “thank you mamu."

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Farhad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh, among others.

Recently, the actor also made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Next, Salman has Tiger 3 in his pipeline, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in 2017. The film is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023.

