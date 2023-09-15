Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan Hints At A Game Of 'Dil, Dimag Aur Dum' (WATCH) |

Finally, the wait is over. The promo of 'Bigg Boss 17' is out and it shows host Salman Khan in a quirky avatar. Taking to Instagram, Colors TV dropped the show's promo, hinting at what fans can expect from the new season of the reality TV show. In the clip, the Dabangg star is seen telling the audience that until now people have only seen the eye of Bigg Boss, but in the 17th season, they will get to see his three avatars.

The first avatar is 'Dil'. Salman is seen wearing a red kurta and smiling at the camera. Salman then opens the second door donning a black shirt and grey trousers which he paired with a cowboy hat and looking glasses.

Dimag hi dimag (Brain)," he said while announcing the second avatar.

The third avatar is 'Dum'. Salman could be seen wearing a bullet-proof jacket.

The teaser ended with Salman saying, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam (This is all for now! The promo has ended)!" The show is set to return in October. Salman has been associated with the reality show.

Salman has been entertaining the audience with his 'Bigg Boss' hosting stint since 2010. In fact, there are many people who do not like the format of the show but still watch it due to bhaijaan. Salman's 'Bigg Boss' hosting avatar has definitely booked a special place in his fans' hearts. Over the years, he has been seen forming a special connection with not 'BB' avid watchers but also with the contestants.

He recently hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is all set to come up with 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif.

Maneesh Sharma has helmed the film made under the YRF banner. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet. Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

