Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri stuns in latest photo, Katrina Kaif calls her 'beauty'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri recenly shared a stunning monochrome photo of herself from what looked like her latest photoshoot.

Alizeh shared the photo on Instagram. In the picture, she striked a stunning pose and looked absolutely gorgeous in a sequined dress.

However, Alizeh did not write anything in the caption and just posted a planet emoticon.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, complimented her. The 'Sooryavanshi' actress commented, "Beauty" on her picture.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post, while Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday wrote, “Wow,” followed by a fire emoji.

Alizeh, daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri, is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

In September 2021, Alizeh had featured in a jewellery brand's ad.

In the video, shared by the jewellery brand on Instagram, Alizeh is seen wearing a green knitted bralette and a pair of white pants. She's seen posing for the camera as she flaunts her bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings.

Previously, Alizeh had also modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:25 PM IST