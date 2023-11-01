Salman Khan On Farrey's Story: The Credit For Making Such A Good Film Has To Go To The Director

Ever since the teaser of the film was revealed on social media, a few weeks ago, discussions were abuzz over what Farrey, director Soumendra Padhi's new feature entailed with the introduction of four new acting talents on the block. In the presence of producer Salman Khan and the entire Khan-clan, the trailer of the new-age teen thriller starring newcomers Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Zeyn Shaw and Sahil Mehta, was revealed amid media presence in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Besides the four primary actors, the event was also graced by Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, both who have co-produced the film. Also seen in support of Alizeh were younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma with her husband and actor Aayush Sharma and younger brother Sohail Khan.

The film features Alizeh as Niyati, who wins a scholarship on the basis of merit and eventually gets enrolled in an elite institution, despite her humble means. During her time at the new school, she gets involved in a cheating racket under the influence of her better-privileged peers who use their influence to wield unyielding benefits. She lands in trouble and stands at a risk of losing everything in hand.

Read Also Salman Khan Arrives In Style At Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey Trailer Launch

Padhi, who is known for his work in Budhia Singh: Born To Run and the OTT show Jamtara shares where did the idea of Farrey stem from. “In my student life, I have witnessed a personal account of the story I wish to tell in Farrey. This issue is largely present with the youth of our country and it is something that a lot of young students deal with. So, it was important for me to bring this subject to light.”

Khan shares how Farrey was originally developed keeping the OTT format in mind. He says, “I really like the script of Farrey and it was originally supposed to be released on OTT. After I saw the final film, I was really impressed and I told Alvira (his sister) that this film should be released in theatres. That’s when we discussed and decided on a theatrical release. The credit for making such a good film has to go to the director.”

Padhi also shares how the casting of the film was extremely important. “The cast of the film had to be authentic and true to what I had envisioned. When I look at my cast now, I’m happy that everything has fallen in place.”

Alizeh shares the process about playing Niyati and debuting through a film, which is very distant from her reality. “Sir (Padhi) was very clear about how he wanted us to play our respective characters. He has made us perform on all engines and I can proudly say that I couldn’t have asked for a better debut vehicle.”

Speaking about receiving any word of advice on acting or on navigating through the workings of the film industry from her uncle, Alizeh reveals, “He (Salman) has only asked us to work hard and keep working, till we reach our best.”

Farrey releases in cinemas on November 24.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)